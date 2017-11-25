× At least four masked suspects rob Subway restaurant in Winston-Salem at gunpoint

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – At least four masked suspects robbed a Subway restaurant at gunpoint Saturday night in Winston-Salem, according to police.

Officers were called to 329 Jonestown Road shortly before 8 p.m., according to a Winston-Salem police press release.

Arriving officers were told that four or five suspects entered the business and three of them had firearms.

The suspects stole cash and personal items from customers and then ran out the back of the building, according to police. Nobody was hurt.

A witness said they left in a lime green or yellow late model Nissan Versa.

Anyone with any information can call Winston-Salem police at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.