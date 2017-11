× 1 person hurt in crash at Farmington Dragway in Davie County

DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. – One person was hurt in a crash at Farmington Dragway on Saturday afternoon, according to authorities in Davie County.

Firefighters and emergency response crews were called to 2992 NC-801 at about 4 p.m., according to emergency dispatch.

Crews are in the process of extricating the victim from the vehicle.

No other details have been released.