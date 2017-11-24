Youth pastor accused of killing his family on Thanksgiving night in Virginia home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTER, Va. – A youth pastor is accused of murdering his family at a Virginia home on Thanksgiving night.

WTVR reported that Christopher Gattis, 58, faces charges in the deaths of 58-year-old Jeanett L. Gattis, 30-year-old Candice L. Kunze and 36-year-old Andrew E. Buthorn.

Officers discovered two women and a man shot to death at a home in Chester at about 11:30 p.m.

Officials said the women’s bodies were found inside the home and that the man’s body was found in the front yard.

The victims and suspect all lived together at the home and the incident appears to be domestic related, according to police.

Jeanett Gattis was the suspect’s wife, Kunze was Jeanett Gattis’ daughter and Buthorn was Kunze’s boyfriend.

Christopher Gattis was charged with three counts each of first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. He’s being held without bond in Chesterfield County.

The suspect worked as a full-time youth pastor at Grace Lutheran Church in Chester, according to WTVR.