Woman jailed after killing inmate boyfriend with meth-laced kiss

PORTLAND, Ore. — An Oregon woman was sentenced to two years in jail after her inmate boyfriend died from her meth-laced kiss.

According to BBC, Melissa Ann Blair was sentenced after she kissed her boyfriend, 41-year-old Anthony Powell, in June 2016 in an attempt to pass seven balloons filled with methamphetamine into his mouth.

Powell’s stomach later ruptured and he died of methamphetamine toxicity after two of the seven balloons burst in his stomach.

Powell had been serving a life sentence for aggravated murder in the stabbing death of his mother-in-law.

Blair was also given three years of post-release supervision and drug and mental health treatment programs.