Vikings’ Everson Griffen asks fans for help in naming newborn son

DETROIT — Minnesota Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen found a creative way to ask for name suggestions for his newborn son.

Before the Vikings’ Thanksgiving Day game against the Detroit Lions, Griffen watched the birth of his son on Facetime, ESPN reports. After sacking Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford in the first half, Griffen pulled up his jersey to reveal a message to fans.

The shirt read, “I just had a baby boy, what should I name him?”

Vikings DE Everson Griffen had a baby this morning and hasn't picked out a name yet.

“Seven pounds, 2 ounces, born right before the game, so I was doing my warm-up watching the birth on FaceTime,” Griffen said afterward. “So wife is healthy, baby is healthy, we don’t know his name yet, but it’s not about that. I’m happy to have a new addition — three boys. I don’t know what my wife is going to do. It’ll drive her crazy. But we’re 9-2, and it feels good winning.”

The baby boy joins brothers Greyson and Ellis in the Griffen family.

Tight end Kyle Rudolph said the name “Rudy Griffen” sounded like a future star, according to The Star Tribune. Running back Latavius Murray was on board with the name Latavius.

The Vikings went on to defeat the Lions 30-23, pushing the team’s record to 9-2.

