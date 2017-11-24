Triad teen helps church feed 10,000 with meals for holiday season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- The mad dash to pack 10,000 meals this holiday season has worked wonders for the souls of volunteers.

Justice Dickens is a freshman at Southwest Guilford High School. He joined an effort at his home church of Williams Memorial CME church in High Point to help those in need for the holiday season.

Away from church and outside of the classroom, Dickens enjoys sports.

But he says he is grateful for the privilege to give back.

If you know a student who deserves a little recognition, email us at ClassAct@wghp.com. Be sure to tell us where your student goes to school and why he or she should be recognized as a Class Act.