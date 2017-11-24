× Suspected drunken driver arrested after car plows into Raleigh home, kills man inside

RALEIGH, N.C. — A suspected drunken driver was arrested Friday morning after his vehicle plowed into a Raleigh home and killed another man inside, WTVD reports.

The crash happened around at about 12:16 a.m. at a home on East Lenoir Street.

Three children were also inside the home at the time with their father but were not injured.

The driver of the vehicle, 19-year-old Etgar Edvardo Bautista-Montoya, suffered minor injuries.

He is charged with felony death by vehicle and driving while impaired.

Police say there was more than one person in the vehicle, but it is unclear if there were any injuries.