South Carolina man charged with killing 2-year-old, injuring sister

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. — A South Carolina man was arrested after deputies say he killed a 2-year-old in June and seriously injured the child’s 3-year-old sister on Tuesday, WLOS reports.

Matthew Chappell, 25, is charged with homicide by child abuse and child abuse inflicting serious injury.

Deputies say Chappell pushed a girl into an object, resulting in skull fractures and a loss of consciousness.

He is also accused of killing the girl’s sibling in June 2017 after dropping the 2-year-old child on the floor.

Officers initially responded to reports of an airway obstruction and the child’s death was ruled an accident.

However, authorities discovered new evidence which pointed to Chappell.

Authorities said the two children are siblings but are not the biological children of Chappell.