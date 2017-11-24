Shops in downtown Asheboro prepare for the Christmas season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASHEBORO, N.C. – Department stores and major retailers usually see a surge in business on Black Friday, but locally owned stores are especially excited that the holiday shopping season is here.

This time of year is critical for helping them stay afloat.

Some shoppers decided to spend Black Friday supporting local shops to find those hidden treasures that aren’t always easy to come by in big-box stores.

FOX8’s Natalie Wilson visited downtown Asheboro to find out how customers and shops are getting ready for the Christmas season.