Officer allegedly agreed not to arrest woman for sex

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. — A former Kentucky police officer faces official misconduct charges after he allegedly agreed not to arrested a woman if she had sex with him, according to Kentucky New Era.

The alleged incident happened on Nov. 25, 2016, when former Hopkinsville Police Officer Daniel Gray opted not to arrest the woman for violating her probation. He instead took her to a local hotel and had sex with her.

Gray initially said he took her to get clothes before taking her to jail.

The woman told police she had sex with Gray multiple times in exchange for not arresting her, and Gray later admitted to having sex with the woman on two occasions.

“I want people to understand, officers of this department are being held accountable, plain and simple,” said Hopkinsville Police Chief Clayton Sumner. “No one’s going tolerate it.”

Gray has since resigned.