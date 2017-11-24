× Multiple homes, vehicles damaged by shots from BB or pellet gun in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Police in Winston-Salem are investigating more than a dozen reports of damage throughout the city from a BB or pellet gun.

Sixteen cases were reported between 11 p.m. Tuesday and 7 a.m. Friday, according to a Winston-Salem police press release.

Police said glass from both homes and vehicles were damaged and most reports came from the southeast portion of the city.

The cases were reported at the following locations:

1400 block of Emerald Street 3000 block of Luther Street 1800 block of Pine Cove Court 100 block of Fir Drive 2900 block of Frank Street 2900 block of Sprague Court 1900 block of Oregon Street 2100 block of Fiddlers Court 3600 block of Cornell Boulevard 3100 block of Glen Laurel Lane 2900 block of Konnoak drive 900-1200 blocks of Cleveland Avenue 200 block of Sundown Street 2100 block of Willard Road 100 block of Willard Road 100 block of Martindale Road.



Police are still looking for any suspects. Anyone with any information or anyone who may have witnessed suspicious activity can call the Winston-Salem Police Department directly at (336)773-7700 or Crimestoppers at (336)727-2800.