Mother delivers triplets on Thanksgiving

JACKSON, Miss. — A Mississippi woman had three more reasons to be thankful this Thanksgiving when she delivered triplets early Thursday morning!

According to WJTV, Kebrina Watson wasn’t due for two more months, but her daughter and two sons had different holiday plans.

First came Tabrea, who weighed in at three pounds, 13 ounces; then followed Tavon and Tawon. Tavon weighed two pounds, 10 ounces, and Tawon weighed two pounds, eight ounces.

“I feel very thankful,” Watson told WAPT. “If they ask me what I am thankful for on Thanksgiving, I’m thankful that I had my family to support me and I’m thankful that I had three (babies).”