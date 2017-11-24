More than $289K raised for homeless man from NC who used last $20 to help woman

PHILADELPHIA — More than $289,000 has been raised for a homeless man who spent his last $20 to help a woman when she ran out of gas in Philadelphia last month.

Kate McClure, 27, of Bordentown, New Jersey, was driving into Philadelphia on Interstate 95 to visit a friend when her car ran out of gas, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.

“I pulled over as far as I could and got out of the car to head to the nearest gas station. That’s when I met Johnny,” McClure wrote on the GoFundMe page. “He told me to get back in the car and lock the doors. A few minutes later, he comes back with a red gas can. Using his last 20 dollars to make sure I could get home safe.”

McClure learned the man was Johnny Bobbitt Jr., 34, of the Raleigh area. He was an ammunition technician in the Marines.

A friend in North Carolina who had been close to Bobbitt told the Inquirer he has a “good heart,” was a talented paramedic and was smart enough to become a doctor. Unfortunately, Bobbitt fell on hard times due to drug and money problems.

Bobbitt has been homeless in Philadelphia for a year and a half.

Wanting to do more to help, McClure created the GoFundMe page. She hoped to raise money for rent, a reliable vehicle and four to six months’ worth of expenses.

Just 13 days after she made the account, more than 10,000 people from all over the world have donated to Johnny’s cause, raising nearly $290,000 dollars.

Kate provided an update Wednesday night after the outpouring of support:

“Tonight we took Johnny shopping for some essentials!! We got him In a hotel for the holiday weekend while we decide where his new HOME will be!!!! Mark and I would like to say thank you for the tremendous wave of support this has received. This has surpassed our wildest expectations. Johnny would like to add…. mmmmm better yet, you’re just going to have to wait until he’s ready for his debut You guys are amazing! I hope everyone has a great holiday!! You’ll be hearing from Johnny soon.”