Man tries to break into car, finds deputies inside

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida man was arrested after he attempted to break into a car filled with deputies.

On Nov. 14, several homeowners captured a man on video trying to break into seven vehicles in Trinity. Each time, the vehicles’ doors were locked.

The next day, Stephen Titland, 49, was arrested after he attempted to break into an unmarked Pasco County Sheriff’s Office vehicle.

On Thursday, the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook a still photo from the attempted burglary.

“Titland attempted to burglarize an unmarked Pasco Sheriff’s Office vehicle on Murrow Street in New Port Richey,” the post read, in part. “This vehicle was occupied by the STAR team during the incident and Titland was arrested.”

He was charged with seven attempted burglaries.