London police respond to incident at Oxford Circus

LONDON — Police were responding to an incident on Oxford Street in London on Friday and warned people to run into buildings for their safety.

The London police said it had received a number of reports at 4:38 p.m. on Friday on Oxford Street and at the Oxford Circus underground train station. There were no casualties immediately reported.

Officers are responding to reports of an incident at Oxford Circus station. Officers are on scene, more information when we get it. Follow @BTP for updates. — BTP (@BTP) November 24, 2017

London Metropolitan Police said it was responding as if it were a “terrorist incident” and unarmed officers were on scene.

Police gave no details on what happened, but crowds were seen running down Oxford Street, a shopping strip usually busy with pedestrians and heavy traffic.

Police warned the public to avoid the area and said that Oxford Circus and Bond Street underground stations were closed.

London’s transport agency tweeted that the station had been closed as it investigated a “customer incident.”

The incident comes as throngs of shoppers flocked to the area for Black Friday retail sales.

So far, there’s been one report that a woman sustaining a minor injury.”

We have not located any trace of suspects, evidence of shots fired or casualties. Officers still on scene. If you are in a building stay there, if you are on the street in #OxfordStreet leave the area. Officers continue to search the area. More updates as soon as we have them — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) November 24, 2017

