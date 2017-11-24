Large Black Friday crowds hit Friendly Center in Greensboro looking for deals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Christmas shopping season is in full swing and many people made their first stop at Friendly Center in Greensboro.

FOX8 spoke with several shoppers Friday morning who said they woke up early to be at the shopping center before it opened at 6 a.m.

Some knew exactly which deals they were after, while others were just there to soak it all in.

"It's just fun to come out with the kids and walk around and let them see the decorations," said Charles Bodenheimer, who was in charge of watching his two children while his wife hit the stores. "I'm not rushing for any sales or anything, so it's a good time all around.”

FOX8 found Bill Hundley standing outside Bath and Body Works waiting on his wife. He said she typically does all the shopping, but this year, he made a purchase he was proud of.

"There was a good deal on these shoes and I needed a pair of shoes," Hundley said. "I saved about twenty-some dollars."

He said he will spend the rest of the day letting his wife run the show.

"This guy asked if he could help me, and I said no, just following her around, I've been doing it for a long time."

Friendly Center will operate on special hours during the Christmas season. For that information, click here.