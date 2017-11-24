High school teacher arrested after caught on video making lines of cocaine in classroom

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. JOHN, Ind. -- A high school teacher in Indiana was arrested after being caught on video making lines of cocaine in a classroom.

WLS reported that Samantha Cox, 24, faces charges of possessing a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

Police were called to Lake Central High in St. John, Indiana on Wednesday after students alerted school administrators about the incident.

A video shared on social shows the English teacher apparently making lines of cocaine on a book inside an empty classroom.

The video was filmed by a student with a phone outside her classroom, according to Fox 32 Chicago.

Another video shows a woman being removed from the school in handcuffs.

School administrators confirmed that police had taken action against a teacher, but no other details were released.