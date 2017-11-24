Grinch torches Virginia Christmas tree on Thanksgiving

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOPEWELL, Va. -- Authorities in Virginia are searching for the man who torched a the Hopewell Christmas tree Thanksgiving morning.

Police and fire crews were dispatched to the Ashford Civic Plaza at 300 North Main Street at 7:30 a.m. after a report that the city’s holiday tree had been “purposely set ablaze.”

Lt. Michael Langford with Hopewell police said the suspect used a small bottle of gas to start the fire.

Langford told WTVR the blaze was put out and that only a small section of the tree was damaged.

While the damage may appear minimal, officials said the fire may have compromised the lights for the entire display.

Officials said the incident is being investigated as arson and that detectives are following up on leads.