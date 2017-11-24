Greensboro family says burglars came by house three nights in a row

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. – A Greensboro family spent their Thanksgiving filing police reports, changing their locks and searching for answers after they say burglars came to their house the last three nights in a row.

It happened on Hamden Drive in the New Irving Park neighborhood. People who live in that area said cars were broken into in at least three properties in the last few days, but it is one house that is being singled out.

Ramine Ettefagh says his door bell camera captured a picture of a man at his front door Tuesday night. Shortly after that, another man with in a hoodie came forward.

“I have no idea who he is,” Ettefagh said.

The next morning, the family’s keys, wallet and car were gone.

Police found the car with damage inside and it was returned that day. Hours later, the family says the man with the hoodie came back to the house for a second time.

“Second time, everything was locked,” Ettefagh said.

Ettefagh says the burglar found a way inside through a window. This time, two cars were stolen.

Police found both cars again the next day. One was damaged beyond repair.

“Detectives told us that a lot of these B&E’s, break-ins are happening to the same repeat people,” Ettefagh said.

Ettefagh said the man with the hoodie came back a third time. The family spotted him lurking in the backyard Thursday.

“We are going to be watching again,” Ettefagh said.

Now, he is warning his neighbors.

“I think you need to make sure your doors are locked,” Ettefagh said. “I think you need to make sure your cars are locked.”

If someone breaks-in, Ettefagh says you should be prepared if they return to your home.

“We have got a find a way to make it so people don't feel like they can,” Ettefagh said.

Ettefagh’s family is working with Greensboro police to track down the person or people responsible, but they are hoping anyone who recognizes the men in the pictures, comes forward.