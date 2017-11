Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A Greensboro couple was left homeless after their home was destroyed in a fire early Friday morning.

The fire happened at about 4:30 a.m. at their home on Yanceyville Street. No injuries were reported.

The fire was under control by 6:03 a.m.

Fire crews estimate around $38,000 in total damage.