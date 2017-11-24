Burlington couple thankful after baby delivered on bathroom floor earlier this year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BURLINGTON, N.C. -- A Burlington couple was especially thankful this year after their child was delivered on their bathroom floor.

Damien Moore’s girlfriend, Judy Roman, went into labor in April. They couldn't make it to the hospital, so Moore started delivering the child with help from a dispatcher on the phone.

“If you would've asked me when I was 21, if I would deliver my own child I'd say ‘not a chance, not a chance at all’ but I did it,” Moore said.

Burlington firefighters from station 2 later stepped in.

This Thanksgiving, they are celebrating their happy and healthy baby named Levi.

“This right here this is a blessing for me,” Moore said. “Seven months later, I still can't wrap my head around it. It's an amazing thing.”

The couple plans to invite the fire department to Levi's first birthday party in April.