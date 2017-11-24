Ambulance takes detour so dying woman can see the ocean for last time

QUEENSLAND, Australia — An ambulance crew in Australia went “above and beyond” and took a detour to give a dying woman the chance to see the ocean one last time.

A photo posted on Facebook Wednesday afternoon by the Queensland Ambulance Service shows a paramedic standing alongside a woman in a hospital bed. The picture shows them looking towards the ocean at Hervey Beach.

“A crew [was] transporting a patient to the palliative care unit of the local Hospital and the patient expressed that she just wished she could be at the beach again,” the post said, in part. “Above and beyond, the crew took a small diversion to the awesome beach at Hervey Bay to give the patient this opportunity.”

The paramedic has since been identified as Graeme Cooper.

“We popped her up on the hill where she could see the pier and Fraser Island and right through to Point Burrum and she was ecstatic with it all,” Cooper told News.com.au.

The woman, who passed away several days later, was said to be “very happy,” according to The Telegraph.

The post has more than 62,000 likes and 20,000 shares.