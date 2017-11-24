× 3-4 cups of coffee a day is good for you, study says

Coffee lovers, rejoice! According to a new study, you don’t have to give up your favorite caffeinated drink to be healthy.

Researchers in a study published in the British Medical Journal found health benefits in drinking three or four cups of java a day.

The research examined more than 200 previous studies on coffee drinkers and determined that those who consumed coffee regularly had lower risks of premature death, cardiovascular disease, Parkinson’s disease, depression, dementia, some cancers, type two diabetes and liver disease.

Drinking multiple cups of coffee offers the most health benefits, except for pregnant women and people who are prone to bone fractures, the study says.

The study generally found that there was more benefit than harm to drinking coffee.