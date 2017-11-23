Woman shocked to find foot-long iguana inside her toilet

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PALMETTO, Fla. – A Florida woman was shocked when she found a foot-long iguana inside her toilet.

WTVT reported that Palmetto homeowner Dani Craven couldn’t believe her eyes after she lifted the seat.

"I sprayed the whole top of the toilet. I lifted the seat, and I saw this tail curved around the bowl," she said.

A friend helped her get the iguana out, which is now with a wildlife conservationist and is planned to become part of an educational exhibit.

"The fact that no iguanas were hurt in this production, everybody was safe, he has a good home, he is going to be used for education, all is well," said Shannon Walker, Craven’s friend.

Craven said she believes the iguana was probably discarded by a pet owner and found her toilet through a sewer system.