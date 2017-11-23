The most popular Thanksgiving side dish in every state
Not everyone serves up the same side dishes on Thanksgiving. In fact, the menu seems to vary depending on where you live.
Google created a list of the most popular Thanksgiving side dish in each state, based on unique searches in 2017—and the results are interesting.
Not surprisingly, stuffing is a top contender. Folks in California, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Connecticut (where they add sausage) can’t get enough of it!
Save your pumpkin pie when you go to Arkansas—they prefer sweet potato pie. Pecan pie is the top choice for people in Colorado, Nevada and New Mexico. Floridians say no Thanksgiving is complete without a corn souffle. In a similar vein, Iowans love corn casserole.
Michiganders crave roasted Brussels sprouts, while New Yorkers are all about the acorn squash. And here’s a shocker—you might think that folks in Idaho would pick potatoes as their favorite side, but no dice. It’s all about the sourdough bread for them.
There are some unique picks on the list as well. In Arizona, they love pumpkin rolls, which I must admit, I had never even heard of. Turns out, it’s a rolled pumpkin cake with cream cheese frosting inside. Here’s a recipe if you want to try this Arizona favorite.
People in Maine love mashed squash, and this another one that I hadn’t heard of before, but from recipes I read online (like this one from Erren’s Kitchen), I am drooling!
Only the good people of Wisconsin have a passion for mashed potatoes.
Without further ado, here is the entire list of the most-Googled Thanksgiving side dish in each state of the U.S.:
Alabama: Squash casserole
Alaska: Green beans
Arizona: Pumpkin roll
Arkansas: Sweet potato pie
California: Stuffing
Colorado: Pecan pie
Connecticut: Sausage stuffing
Delaware: Butternut squash
Florida: Corn souffle
Georgia: Squash casserole
Hawaii: Sweet potato
Idaho: Sourdough bread
Illinois: Sweet potato casserole
Indiana: Roasted sweet potatoes
Iowa: Corn casserole
Kansas: Yams
Kentucky: Broccoli casserole
Louisiana: Yams
Maine: Mashed squash
Maryland: Collard greens
Massachusetts: Butternut squash
Michigan: Roasted brussel sprouts
Minnesota: Thanksgiving sweet potatoes
Mississippi: Cornbread dressing
Missouri: Thanksgiving rolls
Montana: Cranberry sauce
Nebraska: Sweet potatoes
Nevada: Pecan pie
New Hampshire: Homemade stuffing
New Jersey: Butternut squash soup
New Mexico: Pecan pie
New York: Acorn squash
North Carolina: Corn pudding
North Dakota: Sweet potatoes
Ohio: 7 layer salad
Oklahoma: Cornbread dressing
Oregon: Ambrosia salad
Pennsylvania: Candied sweet potatoes
Rhode Island: Stuffing
South Carolina: Cornbread dressing
South Dakota: Ambrosia salad
Tennessee: Mac and cheese
Texas: Broccoli rice casserole
Utah: Yams
Vermont: Butternut squash
Virginia: Corn pudding
Washington: Green beans
West Virginia: Broccoli salad
Wisconsin: Garlic mashed potatoes
Wyoming: Sweet potatoes
Whatever sides accompany your turkey this year, we wish you a Happy Thanksgiving!
Source: KNXV