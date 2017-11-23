× Shooting at North Carolina mall that injured three people started with fight captured on video

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Three people were injured in a shootout in the parking lot of Fayetteville’s Cross Creek Mall early Thursday morning, according to WTVD.

Police say the bullets started flying around midnight between a group of people who had arranged to meet after hours in the mall’s parking lot near the food court and Belk’s off Morganton Road.

During an argument between several people, someone pulled out a handgun and fired numerous gunshots.

The fight was captured on Facebook Live and police say they have been made aware of the video.

The three people shot were taken in personal vehicles to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.

Read full story: WTVD