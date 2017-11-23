× Police arrest man accused of stabbing ‘Ollie’ the pit bull more than 50 times, mutilating and leaving dog to die in suitcase

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Police have arrested in man accused of viciously stabbing a dog dozens of times and leaving the dog to die in a suitcase.

The Sun Sentinel reported that Brandan Evans, 31, of Hollywood, Fla., is charged in the high-profile death of Ollie the pit bull.

Evans was charged Wednesday with aggravated animal cruelty and could possible face up to five years in prison if convicted.

Police found knives, dried blood and animal fur in his apartment, according to the paper.

Ollie died in October days after being found in a suitcase. The dog had been stabbed more than 50 times and left for dead. Somebody found the suitcase and called 911.

The dog was rushed to the hospital, where doctors had hoped he would pull through.

The suspect was arrested after being linked to DNA taken from the suitcase, according to the Sun Sentinel.

Evans reportedly claimed to be a “voodoo priest” who practiced religions known for sacrificing animals.

He was jailed under a $100,000 bond and will not be eligible to be released before his trial because he’s facing other, unrelated charges.

