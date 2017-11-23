NC house being moved by truck gets stuck in the middle of road

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. -- Officials were working to remove a house that was stuck in the middle of a rural Iredell County road Wednesday morning, according to WSOC.

State troopers told Channel 9 that the house was in the process of being moved when the truck carrying it went off the roadway and got stuck around 6 a.m.

Deputies said the home was about a half-mile from its destination when the trailer hauling it drove off the roadway in dense fog.

Snow Creek Road, north of Statesville, was closed all morning as crews worked to move the house from the roadway. They had to bring in special equipment to move the home.

Read more: WSOC