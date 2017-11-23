× Man killed in Thanksgiving Day crash in Davie County

DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. – A man traveling for Thanksgiving died after a single-vehicle crash Thursday morning in Davie County, according to troopers.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

Crews were called to Interstate 40 westbound near Farmington Road at about 8 a.m.

Troopers said the victim’s BMW went off the roadway into a median, hit a culvert, went airborne over a creek and hit an embankment.

No other vehicles were involved, according to troopers. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.