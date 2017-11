KING, N.C. – FOX8’s Chad Tucker, his wife and young daughters surprised some viewers at Priddy Manor Assisted Living this Thanksgiving.

“We wanted to visit folks and just love on them,” Chad wrote on his Facebook page. “Hopefully it’ll teach my little girls that it’s easy to be grateful, show love and give time… and today we gained some sweet Grandfriends while doing it.”

Chad’s two daughters, who are 3 and 1-years-old, also gave the residents homemade artwork.