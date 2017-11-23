Former Forsyth County student-athletes play football, raise food for less fortunate on Thanksgiving

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - Former student-athletes from eight Forsyth County schools began their Thanksgiving by playing football for a good cause: Gathering food for local food insecure families.

“To see them come back together, and play, and have this much fun on Thanksgiving really, really means a lot,” said James Blackburn, a former coach who watched many of the players grow.

Teams representing Carver, East Forsyth, Glenn, Mount Tabor, North Forsyth, Parkland, Reynolds and West Forsyth high schools participated.

“When I’m able to come home and see all these guys I grew up with, especially my teammates from high school, my brothers, it’s just always a good feeling,” said Brandon Isaiah, a former Parkland student-athlete.

The larger goal was to raise 2,000 cans of food to be donated to the Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina.

“We’ve been blessed, so I feel like it’s our job to be a blessing,” said Shermane McGriff, an event organizer.