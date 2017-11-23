Elementary school in Winston-Salem expects to feed hundreds this Thanksgiving

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – The doors at Hall-Woodward Elementary were open and people lined out the door Thursday, but not for classes.

Staff and volunteers from around the community spent their Thanksgiving serving a feast for students and their families in need.

"It takes a village to raise one child," Principal Kenneth Jordan said. "We've got 690, so that's how we got our motto 'all hands on deck.'"

For the past six years, St. Paul United Methodist Church of Kernersville has partnered with K&W, The Housing Authority of Winston-Salem, and Publix to put on Thanksgiving day lunches for the under-served across the City. This is the second year for the lunch at Hall-Woodward.

Last year, the school served nearly 300 people.

"This year, I'd guess we will serve 400," Principal Jordan said. "We have enough food to feed 700 to 800, because we want this to grow."

Jordan added that Hall-Woodward is 100 percent Title I, meaning all students receive free breakfast and lunch.

Diners could find the works: turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes, green beans and even dessert.

Parents FOX8 spoke with said the lunch was a true holiday blessing.

"I told them we weren't going to do nothing this year because mommy didn't have enough," one single mother of four said. "So, when they said they were gonna do it, I was like 'yes! I wanna go.'"

Thinking about the dozens of children and adult volunteers who spent their day serving his students, Principal Jordan said he was amazed.

"It's a source to the soul and to the spirit," Principal Jordan said. "This is us showing how much we appreciate our families."