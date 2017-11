× Woman killed in Alamance County crash

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — A woman was killed in a crash in Alamance County Tuesday evening.

According to troopers, the crash happened at 6:08 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 49 and Highway 62 in the Pleasant Grove area.

Troopers say 41-year-old Jessica Patricia Lainez-Castro, of Burlington, pulled into the path of the truck.

Lainez-Castro died at the scene. A passenger in her car is expected to be OK.

The truck driver was not injured.