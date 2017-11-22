Woman driving home spots massive spider just inches from her head

Warning: Video contains mild language (and do you really blame her?)

COFFS HARBOUR, Australia — An Australian woman driving home experienced a truly heart-stopping moment when she looked up and noticed a massive spider just inches above her head, according to 7News.

Bianca Merrick, of Coffs Harbour, posted video of the spider on Facebook. She was on her 20-minute drive home from work when she noticed the giant spider clinging to the visor above the driver’s seat.

“I live in the bush near Coffs Harbour so (spiders aren’t) too uncommon but they’re usually on the outside of the car not the inside,” she said.

When she got home, Merrick said she slowly got out of the car and “tried to pretend that it never happened.” She went back out the next morning with bug spray and a broom but the spider was nowhere to be found.

The video has more than 500,000 views.