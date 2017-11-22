× Woman accused of killing her 80-year-old grandfather by stabbing him 41 times

PORT RICHMOND, Pa. — A 21-year-old Pennsylvania woman is accused of stabbing her grandfather to death and leaving him naked on the kitchen floor, according to NBC 10.

Police say Patricia Diacson stabbed 80-year-old Robert Girard 41 times inside their home at about 9 p.m. on Nov. 15.

“There was a lot of blood. Nothing was taken and no forced entry at this point,” said Captain Jack Ryan with Philadelphia Police.

WTXF reports Diacson initially told police she came home to find him naked in a pool of blood but later admitted to stabbing him.

She is charged with murder and possession of an instrument of crime.

Police have not revealed a motive.