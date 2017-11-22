× Two charged in Davidson County animal abuse case

LEXINGTON, N.C. — Police have charged the owners of three dogs who were taken to the Davidson County Animal Shelter Monday evening with cruelty to animals.

Investigators say the dogs were taken from a house on Hargrave Street. All three were malnourished and emaciated. You could see the rib cages in all three of the dogs.

The animal shelter called Mindy Faircloth, with the Davidson County Animal Alliance, for help. Faircloth says two of the dogs were found inside of the house living in crates.

The third dog’s name is Tank. Faircloth said on a scale from one to 10, Tank was at a one. He was malnourished and his organs began to shut down. He was put down on Tuesday.

Wesley and Rayne Stevenson turned themselves in around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Capt. Hunt with the Lexington Police Department said a neighbor tipped them off about the conditions of the dogs.

Davidson County DSS confirmed Tuesday night that kids were at the home but not taken away.

Wesley and Rayne are each charged with one felony count of cruelty to animals and misdemeanor count of child abuse.