Two arrested in deadly 2012 shooting in Alamance County

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Two men have been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting that happened in Alamance County in 2012, according to a press release.

On Oct. 8, 2012, deputies went to a home in the 5000 block of Lindley Mill Road in Graham in reference to a shooting. Arriving officers found 38-year-old Joseph David Fuller dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

On Nov. 16, 46-year-old Craig Elwood Williamson was arrested in Burlington and charged with first-degree murder, robbery with a weapon, breaking and entering, kidnapping and obstruction of justice.

He is being held at the Alamance County Detention Center without bond.

Kevon Lamont Moore, 43, was also arrested and charged with first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, breaking and entering and obstruction of justice.

He is also in the Alamance County Detention Center without bond.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 229-7100.