Two arrested after gunshot fired at Winston-Salem police officers responding to home break-in

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police have arrested two people after a teen allegedly fired a gunshot at Winston-Salem officers responding to a home break-in on Sunday, according to a press release.

Officers were called to the 2300 block of Ansonia Street shortly before 10 a.m. and encountered two suspects. One suspect fired at least one gunshot at the officers while running away from them.

One of the suspects tried breaking into another home, but the residents were able to prevent him from entering, according to police.

Tristen Tyler McLaurin, 16, was arrested Tuesday evening and faces charges of assault with a deadly weapon on law enforcement, breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, possession of a firearm by a minor, and resist, delay or obstruct an officer.

He was taken to the Forsyth County Detention Center on a $91,000 secured bond.

On Wednesday, 18-year-old Kquashand Marquis Morgan was arrested. He is charged with breaking and entering and larceny after breaking and entering.

He is behind bars on a $10,000 secured bond.

Police say they were able to identify and arrest the subjects thanks to a tip from someone in the community.

Anyone with additional information about the incident is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.