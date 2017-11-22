Simple ways to spread holiday cheer to others

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The holidays are about coming together with family but it can also be a great time to do something nice for someone.

Here are a few easy tips to help spread kindness:

Pay for coffee for someone else in line

Give a heartfelt compliment to everyone you meet

Make a meal for someone in need

Leave a bigger tip than usual

Let someone in the checkout line go before you

Call a family member or a friend and tell them how much you appreciate them

