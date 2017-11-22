Simple ways to spread holiday cheer to others

The holidays are about coming together with family but it can also be a great time to do something nice for someone.
Here are a few easy tips to help spread kindness:
- Pay for coffee for someone else in line
- Give a heartfelt compliment to everyone you meet
- Make a meal for someone in need
- Leave a bigger tip than usual
- Let someone in the checkout line go before you
- Call a family member or a friend and tell them how much you appreciate them
