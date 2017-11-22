× Sheriff’s office investigating robbery at Jamestown Jewelers

JAMESTOWN, N.C. — The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a robbery at a Jamestown jewelry store, according to a news release.

At 5:45 p.m. Wednesday, two suspects entered Jamestown Jewelers and detained the clerk while money and valuables were stolen from the store’s safe.

The suspects were armed with a handgun.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.