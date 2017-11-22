× North Carolina store clerk who beat alleged robber fired

RALEIGH, N.C. — A clerk who beat an alleged armed robber with a baseball bat in Raleigh early Tuesday is now out of a job for violating company policy, WTVD reports.

Around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, authorities said they were called about a wild encounter between the suspect and a Juwan Harris at the Circle K in the 2500 block of South Saunders Street.

Police said the suspect — later identified as 51-year-old William Winston — went into the Circle K, then implied he had a firearm, and robbed the store.

Winston left, but Harris went after him in the parking lot with a baseball bat. She hit Winston in the head and held him until police arrived.

