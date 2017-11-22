× Man charged with multiple child sex crimes in Kernersville brought back to NC, faces new charges

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — A man charged with multiple sex crimes with a child in Kernersville who was arrested in Florida has been brought back to North Carolina and faces new charges, according to a news release from Kernersville police.

On Wednesday, Michael Todd Pegram was transported from Florida to the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center.

Pegram already faced nine counts of indecent liberties with a child, two counts of first-degree sex offense and attempted first degree sex offense.

Pegram is now additionally charged with of two counts of first-degree sex offense and one count of indecent liberties with a child.

The offenses occurred on or about January 1991 through December 1996.

Pegram is being held under a $2 million secured bond and is scheduled to appear in court Dec. 7.