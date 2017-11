× Lexington man charged with taking indecent liberties with child

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A Lexington man is accused of taking indecent liberties with a child.

According to police warrants, 47-year-old Donald Robert Bame is accused of engaging in a sex offense with a girl under the age of 13.

He is charged with indecent liberties with a child and first-degree sex offensive of a child.

Bame is behind bars on a $500,000 secured bond. He has a Jan. 8 court date.