Guilford County deputies offer home checks during the holidays

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. -- Guilford County sheriff's deputies offer residential checks year-round but Sgt. Jay Eaton said they notice a rise in home burglaries during the holidays.

Upon a call for request and after exchange of information, contact, alarm codes or vehicle descriptions a deputy will check on their home.

Lovings said if anything seems out of order they will contact the homeowner.

“We'll pull up to their house get out of the vehicle, we actually walk around a physically check the doors and we look at the windows to make sure none of them are busted or left open,” Lovings said.

Law enforcement also encourages neighbors to look out for each other.