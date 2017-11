Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Turkey may be the biggest item on your thanksgiving table and there are lots of different ways to cook it.

You can fry it, grill it, smoke it, use the oven -- or as we found out, if you're one of Roy's Folks, you can barbecue it.

That's what Hickory Tree BBQ in Greensboro does.

Hickory Tree BBQ is located at 2804 Randleman Road.