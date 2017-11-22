Easy leftover, last-minute turkey recipes for Thanksgiving
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Turkey, Turkey, Turkey! That’s what this Recipe Wednesday is all about.
Chef Jay Pierce at The Traveled Farmer in Greensboro gives us some great leftover ideas and last minute turkey tips.
Turkey Sandwich
Ingredients:
- 1 French roll
- 2 Tablespoons whipped goat cheese
- 3 ounces of sliced leftover turkey
- 3 tablespoons cranberry chutney
Directions:
- Split roll and heat
- Spread goat cheese on bottom of each roll
- Top with turkey, chutney and Tetrazzini top
Tetrazzini
Ingredients:
- 1 stick unsalted butter
- 1 cup medium diced yellow onion
- ½ cup medium diced carrot
- ½ cup finely chopped celery
- ½ teaspoon black pepper
- 1 teaspoon Kosher salt
- 8 ounces mushrooms, sliced
- ½ cup all-purpose flour
- ½ cup sherry
- 4 cups turkey broth
- 1 cup pecorino Romano, grated
- 8 ounces cooked garden rotini
- 2 cups turkey meat, cooked, diced
- ½ cup panko breadcrumbs
Directions:
- Melt butter, add onions and cook until golden
- Add next five ingredients
- Cook until softened
- Add flour, stir until flour and butter are mixed
- Cook roux gently, but don’t brown
- Add sherry and broth, and bring to a simmer
- Stir in cheese, pasta, and turkey before transferring to a baking dish and top with bread crumbs
- bake at 350 degrees until bubbly
Christmas Gumbo
Ingredients:
- ½ cup canola
- 1 pound turkey kielbasa, cut into half moons
- 2 large yellow onion, medium dice
- 2 pound cut okra (frozen is fine)
- 4 medium green bell peppers, medium dice
- 8 ribs of celery, medium dice
- ¼ cup minced garlic
- 6 tablespoons Lea & Perrins Worcestershire
- ¼ cup tamari
- ¼ cup of hot sauce
- 2 gallons turkey broth
- 8 bay leaves
- 4 teaspoons dried thyme
- 3 tablespoon kosher salt
- 4 teaspoons black pepper
- 1 teaspoon ground red pepper
- 4 pounds cooked, pulled turkey meat
Directions:
- In a heavy-bottomed Dutch oven, heat oil and render sausage over medium heat
- When sausage is browned on the edges and has given up some of its fat, remove to a plate and reserve for later
- Keep pot on heat, stir in onions
- Continue stirring, as the onions sizzle, add the okra
- Stir a bit, add celery, bell peppers, and garlic
- Add Worcestershire, tamari, and hot sauce — stir to combine
- Add broth
- Bring the liquid to a simmer, add salt, black pepper, red pepper and reserved sausage — simmer for about 10 minutes
- The broth should have thickened a little, the vegetables should all be tender
- Taste the broth for salt and pepper
- Stir in cooked turkey, bring up to temperature
- Turn off heat
- Serve with steamed white rice
36.072635 -79.791975