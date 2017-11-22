× Easy leftover, last-minute turkey recipes for Thanksgiving

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Turkey, Turkey, Turkey! That’s what this Recipe Wednesday is all about.

Chef Jay Pierce at The Traveled Farmer in Greensboro gives us some great leftover ideas and last minute turkey tips.

Turkey Sandwich

Ingredients:

1 French roll

2 Tablespoons whipped goat cheese

3 ounces of sliced leftover turkey

3 tablespoons cranberry chutney

Directions:

Split roll and heat Spread goat cheese on bottom of each roll Top with turkey, chutney and Tetrazzini top

Tetrazzini

Ingredients:

1 stick unsalted butter

1 cup medium diced yellow onion

½ cup medium diced carrot

½ cup finely chopped celery

½ teaspoon black pepper

1 teaspoon Kosher salt

8 ounces mushrooms, sliced

½ cup all-purpose flour

½ cup sherry

4 cups turkey broth

1 cup pecorino Romano, grated

8 ounces cooked garden rotini

2 cups turkey meat, cooked, diced

½ cup panko breadcrumbs

Directions:

Melt butter, add onions and cook until golden Add next five ingredients Cook until softened Add flour, stir until flour and butter are mixed Cook roux gently, but don’t brown Add sherry and broth, and bring to a simmer Stir in cheese, pasta, and turkey before transferring to a baking dish and top with bread crumbs bake at 350 degrees until bubbly

Christmas Gumbo

Ingredients:

½ cup canola

1 pound turkey kielbasa, cut into half moons

2 large yellow onion, medium dice

2 pound cut okra (frozen is fine)

4 medium green bell peppers, medium dice

8 ribs of celery, medium dice

¼ cup minced garlic

6 tablespoons Lea & Perrins Worcestershire

¼ cup tamari

¼ cup of hot sauce

2 gallons turkey broth

8 bay leaves

4 teaspoons dried thyme

3 tablespoon kosher salt

4 teaspoons black pepper

1 teaspoon ground red pepper

4 pounds cooked, pulled turkey meat

Directions:

In a heavy-bottomed Dutch oven, heat oil and render sausage over medium heat When sausage is browned on the edges and has given up some of its fat, remove to a plate and reserve for later Keep pot on heat, stir in onions Continue stirring, as the onions sizzle, add the okra Stir a bit, add celery, bell peppers, and garlic Add Worcestershire, tamari, and hot sauce — stir to combine Add broth Bring the liquid to a simmer, add salt, black pepper, red pepper and reserved sausage — simmer for about 10 minutes The broth should have thickened a little, the vegetables should all be tender Taste the broth for salt and pepper Stir in cooked turkey, bring up to temperature Turn off heat Serve with steamed white rice