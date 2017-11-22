Christmas tree lots selling ahead of Thanksgiving

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- The Thanksgiving turkey hasn't even hit the table, yet many have Christmas trees on their minds.

You can find stocked tree lots throughout the Piedmont Triad, but most won't be open until Thanksgiving Day. Wagoners Christmas Trees in Friendly Center are the exception -- workers were busy bagging trees and putting them on cars Wednesday.

"We usually put it up a week before Thanksgiving so this is a little late for us," one customer said.

Across town at Fred and Dot Wagoner Christmas Trees, they were busy preparing to open at noon on Thursday.

"We've had people that have come and wanted to buy a tree already, but we had to turn them away," employee Leanna Nash said. "We typically get quite a few people as part of their Christmas tradition to come after they eat and get their tree, then they take it home and decorate it."

Nash said if you've heard about a tree shortage, you don't have to worry about it on their lot. She said their mountain supplier is fully stocked and they receive a new delivery once a week.