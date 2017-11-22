Cam Newton posts mugshot with message of gratitude for ‘second chance’ from God
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton posted his 2008 mugshot on Instagram Tuesday with an inspirational caption about turning his life around.
The post came nine years after Newton was arrested for stealing a laptop while he was a backup quarterback at the University of Florida.
According to ESPN, he was charged with felony counts of burglary, larceny, and obstruction of justice; but the charges were ultimately dropped.
The post, which came just in time for Thanksgiving, read:
“I contemplated posting this and even reluctant about it, but as I think about my life and the many things I’m thankful for, I want to be an open book so people can hear my testimony and learn from the flaws and mistakes I made,” he wrote, translated to English. “On this day — 11/21/2008 — I was arrested for a stolen laptop, and I’m sure you’re asking yourself: ‘Where is he going with this story?’ But the moral of the story is this: On this date, I thought my life and my career was over, and the fact that I had shamed my family with the media coverage surrounding this situation. I vowed to myself on this day (nine years ago) that I will be better from this situation. What you must learn from this story is this: If you live your life listening to what other people are saying what you should do and not your own, shame on you. I can honestly say to you today that no one gave me a chance to succeed down bad in my situation, and if I would have listened to those people that said I can’t, who knows where I would be today. So I’m extremely thankful for God’s mercy, grace and favor over my life. So if I can do it with my circumstances, surely you can do it and be whatever you want to be with hard work and persistence. — Love.”
The post came with a “side note” from Newton, saying he’s “not going to have any regrets with the second chance” he received from God.
Newton eventually transferred to Auburn where he won the Heisman Trophy and led the Tigers to the 2010 national championship. He was taken number one overall by the Panthers in 2011 and later won an MVP award.
The post has more than 211,000 likes.