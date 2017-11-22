× Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter accused of sexual assault

Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys has been accused of sexual assault.

The accusation was made by Melissa Schuman, a former member of the 90s girl group Dream. Schuman revealed the alleged assault in her blog titled “Melissa Explains It All.”

Schuman said she and a friend were visiting Carter’s apartment while the two were filming a television movie together.

While at his apartment, Carter allegedly took Schuman into a bathroom and began kissing her. She claims he took off her pants and ignored her when she asked him to stop.

He then allegedly performed oral sex on her and demanded the same.

“He was stronger and much bigger than me, and there was no way I would be able to open that door or have anyone help me,” she wrote.

Schuman says he took her into a bedroom and raped her.

Carter has not responded to the allegations.