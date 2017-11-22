5 injured in 2-vehicle crash involving kids in Davidson County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. -- Five people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Davidson County Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened on West Lexington Avenue Extension near North Mohawk Drive.

According to Highway Patrol, four people in a Toyota were taken to High Point Regional with minor injuries. Highway Patrol said children were involved in the accident but could not provide specific ages of the children.

One person in a Jeep was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, possibly with a serious injury.

Highway Patrol said the Jeep crossed the double-yellow line into oncoming traffic and hit the Toyota. The Toyota ended up down an embankment.

There is no word on what caused the driver of the Jeep to veer into oncoming traffic.